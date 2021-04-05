First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Truist upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,422,000 after buying an additional 1,869,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,499,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,663,000 after purchasing an additional 238,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,617,000 after purchasing an additional 222,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 129,473 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

