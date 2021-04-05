HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUYA. CLSA cut shares of HUYA from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of HUYA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HUYA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $19.54 on Friday. HUYA has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in HUYA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HUYA by 1,159.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 238,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $17,559,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,165 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

