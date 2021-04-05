Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPST. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Capstone Turbine in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Capstone Turbine in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.95.

NASDAQ CPST opened at $9.25 on Friday. Capstone Turbine has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

