BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $127.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price cut by Truist from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.50.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $37.63 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

