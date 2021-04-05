BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.23.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $59.52 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.