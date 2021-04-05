Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

BCOR opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $822.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $155.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Blucora by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

