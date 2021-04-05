Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $37.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.81.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,376,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.