Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce sales of $92.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the lowest is $79.10 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $58.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $362.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.20 million to $393.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $348.29 million, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $406.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

MBIN stock opened at $41.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200. Insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 45.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 393.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth $260,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

