Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.