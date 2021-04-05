Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $190.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $155.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AYI. Roth Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $124.71 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.09.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $168.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $171.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,608,000 after buying an additional 109,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $98,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $50,257,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

