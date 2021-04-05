Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Prudential from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Prudential by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after buying an additional 180,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Prudential during the third quarter worth about $2,812,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,244,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prudential by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

