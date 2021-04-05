Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HSBC raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

