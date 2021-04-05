Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $49.00 at Piper Sandler

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,906,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $16,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

