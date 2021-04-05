SVB Leerink Boosts Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $66.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RCKT. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

RCKT stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $4,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 46,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

