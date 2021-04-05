Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Separately, G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $589.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 148,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

