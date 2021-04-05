Morgan Stanley Raises SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $75.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.10.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.10. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.45.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,874.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 over the last ninety days. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its position in SEI Investments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SEI Investments by 10.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in SEI Investments by 39.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

