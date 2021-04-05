Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) to “Buy”

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NGMS. Truist raised their price objective on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $43.64.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

