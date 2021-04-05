Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) to “Hold”

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

MIST stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,836,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 128,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 51.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.