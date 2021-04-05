PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of PLBY opened at $23.38 on Friday. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84.

