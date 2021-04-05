Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) to “Buy”

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $24.78 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,650,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.