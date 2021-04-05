Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

NYSE:RYAM opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $599.39 million, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.