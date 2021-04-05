Analysts Anticipate Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.33 Million

Analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will post sales of $32.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $34.00 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $22.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $129.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $134.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $127.77 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $138.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,600 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $389.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $19.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

