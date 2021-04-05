Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $177.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WING. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised Wingstop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. CL King initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.93.

Wingstop stock opened at $135.83 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 141.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Wingstop by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

