Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target to $55.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.63.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $45.50 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 189.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

