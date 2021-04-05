fuboTV Inc.’s (NYSE:FUBO) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

fuboTV’s (NYSE:FUBO) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 6th. fuboTV had issued 18,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $183,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

FUBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $22.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

