Needham & Company LLC Increases Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $47.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.88.

Get Telos alerts:

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $35.32 on Thursday. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $42,853,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,731,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,644,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,757,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.