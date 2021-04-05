Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $176.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.83. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $79.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,488,000 after purchasing an additional 36,364 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.