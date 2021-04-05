Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SURF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.09. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Surface Oncology news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Goater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,435. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at $607,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 26.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

