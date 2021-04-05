Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited Unit’s (NASDAQ:GBRGU) Quiet Period To Expire on April 12th

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited Unit’s (NASDAQ:GBRGU) quiet period will end on Monday, April 12th. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ GBRGU opened at $9.98 on Monday. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited Unit has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.09.

Get Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited Unit alerts:

About Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited Unit

There is no company description available for Goldenbridge Acquisition Ltd.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.