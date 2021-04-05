Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZION. Truist lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.26.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $16,103,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after buying an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

