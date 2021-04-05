Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glencore to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Glencore has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 269.11 ($3.52).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 285.65 ($3.73) on Thursday. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 329.26 ($4.30). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 286.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 231.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £38.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

