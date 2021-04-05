Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 704 ($9.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 417.20 ($5.45).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

LON:RMG opened at GBX 485.30 ($6.34) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 220.59. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 123.52 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 531.20 ($6.94). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 484.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 353.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is currently 3.41%.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Keith Williams bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.