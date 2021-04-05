Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) and Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Financial Review

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) and Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Glacier Bancorp and Howard Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Howard Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.14%. Howard Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.40%. Given Howard Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Howard Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 31.94% 11.31% 1.52% Howard Bancorp -15.10% 5.35% 0.65%

Risk & Volatility

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Howard Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $676.95 million 8.27 $210.54 million $2.38 24.62 Howard Bancorp $112.47 million 2.73 $16.88 million $1.01 16.18

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp. Howard Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Howard Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; paycheck protection program loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination and loan servicing services. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has 193 locations, including 172 branches and 21 loan or administration offices in 71 counties within 8 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans, as well as equipment lease services; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investment properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides merchant card, overnight sweep, check positive pay, and remote deposit capture services; and online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 15 full service branches, as well as eight commercial lending offices located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

