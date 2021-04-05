Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

NSIT stock opened at $95.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.73. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $100.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

