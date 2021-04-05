Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) PT Raised to C$5.50

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Titanium Transportation Group stock opened at C$3.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.19. Titanium Transportation Group has a twelve month low of C$1.06 and a twelve month high of C$4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.00 million and a PE ratio of 22.47.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

