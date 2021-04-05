Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COK. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cancom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.86 ($69.24).

ETR:COK opened at €48.62 ($57.20) on Thursday. Cancom has a 12 month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 12 month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €53.36 and its 200 day moving average is €46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 30.39.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

