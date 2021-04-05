The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €100.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.33 ($110.98).

DG opened at €89.92 ($105.79) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €87.71 and a 200-day moving average of €81.87. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

