Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €13.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective on Südzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Südzucker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.42 ($16.96).

ETR:SZU opened at €14.34 ($16.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -19.59. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of €17.76 ($20.89).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

