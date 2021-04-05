Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MAXN stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

