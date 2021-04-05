Lamb Weston (LW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $78.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

