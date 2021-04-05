Paychex (PAYX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 6th. Analysts expect Paychex to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PAYX stock opened at $98.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $101.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

