Newscrypto (NWC) Price Up 8.8% This Week

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $98.25 million and $1.32 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00074911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00305702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00092886 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.77 or 0.00762212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028079 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017324 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,044,429 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,682 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

