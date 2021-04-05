Pyrk (PYRK) Market Cap Achieves $311,182.99

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $311,182.99 and approximately $7,755.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006878 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

