Centaur (CNTR) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $15.85 million and $916,405.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00075011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.00306688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.84 or 0.00761681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

