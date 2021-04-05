Bitcashpay (BCP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.48 Million

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Bitcashpay has a market capitalization of $16.04 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcashpay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0883 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcashpay has traded 390.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcashpay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00052267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.43 or 0.00678489 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027811 BTC.

Bitcashpay Profile

Bitcashpay (BCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,690,485 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcashpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcashpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcashpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.