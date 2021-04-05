Flow (Dapper Labs) Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be bought for about $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market capitalization of $473.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flow (Dapper Labs) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00052267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.43 or 0.00678489 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027811 BTC.

About Flow (Dapper Labs)

FLOW is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.