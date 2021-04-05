Analysts Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Post Earnings of $9.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce earnings of $9.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $14.70 and the lowest is $7.28. Amazon.com posted earnings per share of $5.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $49.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.71 to $64.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $68.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.07 to $92.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $337,000. Finally, United Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN traded up $66.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,161.00. 2,940,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,169.88. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,889.15 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

