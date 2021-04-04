Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Up 8.9% This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $19.46 million and $5.45 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00052438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.49 or 0.00681256 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00070292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027718 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.