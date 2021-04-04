Raydium (RAY) Price Up 19.9% This Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $260.42 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $10.34 or 0.00017718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00074943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.60 or 0.00307758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00094128 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.12 or 0.00755887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00028254 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017472 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,186,173 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

