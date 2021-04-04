Gemini Dollar (GUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.15 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $124.09 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00052285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.13 or 0.00682222 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00070296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00027720 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 123,649,270 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.